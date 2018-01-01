One celebrity is starting off the new year with something to look forward to: Actress America Ferrera is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The announcement came in the form coordinated Instagram posts, in which the two of them wore festive 2018 glasses while Ferrera held up a little gray baby onesie with the words "Más besos (por favor)" ("More kisses (please)"). The Superstore actress captioned the photo: "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear." Williams reposted Ferrera's 'gram with a cute caption of his own. "Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear."

The couple, who celebrated 12 years together over the summer , met at the University of Southern California, when Ferrera was an actress in Williams' student film. The two got engaged in 2010, and married in 2011.

Ferrera's 2018 celebrations were quite different than last year's: If you remember, Ferrera called it an early night on December 31, 2016, while Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (and real-life) BFFs were ringing in the new year. They called her via FaceTime to say hi—or, as Ferrera would (jokingly) claim later on James Corden's Late Late Show , to make her jealous.

Her 2017 came to quite an epic ending, though. On top of this announcement, Ferrera also capped out the year with an appearance in Jay Z's "Family Feud" music video, which was directed by Ava DuVernay and featured an incredible cast of women including Thandie Newson, Mindy Kaling , Rashida Jones, Constance Wu, Brie Larson, and Rosario Dawson, among others. Not too bad at all.

