Amy Schumer , who's currently in the middle of a tour, is in the hospital. The comedian shared a photo from a hospital bed where she is recovering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition Schumer developed during her pregnancy . In her caption, she apologized to the state of Texas, where she had a show scheduled for tonight, November 15 that she had to cancel.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," she wrote. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital."

Schumer also offered an update on her pregnancy, writing, "I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

While Schumer has so far compared her pregnancy to royal Meghan Markle , who is also expecting her first child — with Schumer telling The Times , "I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way" — it may be Kate Middleton who she relates more to. The condition hyperemesis gravidarum has been in headlines throughout all three of Middleton's pregnancies as she has also suffered with it.

Middleton, likewise, had to be hospitalized during her first pregnancy with Prince George. This year, she missed his first day of school as she was dealing with the condition following her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Last year, Prince William bonded with a 98-year-old dealing with the same condition, telling her that Middleton's home remedy was "ginger biscuits," per Today. "But there's not much ginger can do to stop that," he said. We've done all that."

Schumer recently opened up about the challenges of her pregnancy, telling a Las Vegas crowd, "I don't like it. I've had a really tough pregnancy so far." She also made a joke about Markle, saying as Metro notes , "You know who it's not fun to be pregnant at the same time as? Meghan Markle! She's walking around in heels and cradling her baby that's not even there, and I'm barely wearing underwear."