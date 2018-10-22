Back in July, Amy Schumer had a big announcement to make: Nope, she wasn't pregnant . On Monday, she had a follow-up: Okay, she's actually, really, in fact pregnant now, thank you. Please share the non-fake news.

Schumer, who married the chef Chris Fischer in February, announced her pregnancy via her her friend the political reporter Jessica Yellin's Instagram Story about the upcoming midterm elections. Yellin teased a list of her candidate recommendations, with a bonus at the end: "Countdown to the Midterms...Plus a baby Scoop," which she followed with "@AmySchumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else." Then came her list of candidates; under Indiana senator Joe Donnelly's name was a non-politico entry: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer." A candidate with a platform to believe in, for sure.

Meanwhile, over on her own Instagram, Schumer also showed her hand coyly by sharing a photo of her and Fischer's faces photoshopped onto that of Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle with the caption: "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what's really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!" Schumer, who is related to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, is no stranger to political activism. Just earlier this month, she was arrested (along with Emily Ratajkowski and hundreds of others ) protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination earlier this month. But this is assuredly her most astute political maneuver so far.

Over the summer, Schumer had to dispel a pregnancy rumor after she was alerted by a friend that she had sparked speculation after posting a photo of herself with her hands suggestively positioned by her stomach. The photo was also posted with the caption, "@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up." "I am not pregnant," Schumer felt compelled to explain at the time on Instagram. "I'm sorry my friend said that my hands were near—it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something—but I'm not [pregnant]." Now it looks like Schumer and her chef husband have indeed been cookin' something up.