More than 300 people have been arrested while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh , and two celebrities happened to be among them: Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer .

As CNN reported , the protests in question took place on Thursday at a U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C., resulting in the arrest of 302 people. According to CNN, activists congregated in front of the Hart Senate Building after police "barricaded" the front of the Capitol and protested while senators perused an FBI report on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. A report by Jezebel stated that both Schumer and Ratajkowski were standing with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand as she addressed the crowd of protesters.

"It was not intended to get to the bottom of this. It was not intended to find the truth. It was intended to be a cover, a cover for those who don’t want to look at the truth,” Gillibrand said about the FBI investigation, according to Harper's Bazaar .

Footage and photo of both celebrities' participation in the protest, and later arrest, ended up on social media. A video uploaded on Twitter by The Hill shows Schumer thanking the protesters for showing up while Ratajkowski stands beside her. "We're going to keep showing up," she says in the video. "And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter." The day before, she'd shared details about the protest on Instagram , imploring followers to "show up for your sisters and daughters and mothers" and stating her support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," Ratajkowski later wrote on Instagram . "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men." Her caption accompanied a photo of her during the protest, holding a sign that reads, in all-caps, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

