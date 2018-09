In the 10 fraught days since Dr. Christine Blasy Ford publicly accused President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault , her story—which dates back to the early 1980s, when they were both teenagers—has been repeated seemingly endlessly. Still, the Senate judiciary hearing that both of them testified in on Thursday was full of surprises—particularly after Dr. Blasey gave her tearful account, which Kavanaugh did not watch, and handed him the hot seat for what turned out to be hours, some of which were spent dissecting words like "boof." Kavanaugh began his testimony reading aloud texts he'd recently received from a few of the many "awesome women" in his life; pointing out that he was friends with a woman who was once sexually assaulted—never mind that statistically speaking , one in five women in the U.S. will at some point be raped; and waxing poetic for a full 10, sniffly minutes about his father's lifelong habit of keeping a meticulous calendar. From there, things only got stranger, with Kavanaugh asking his prosecutors if they, too, like beer, and men as prominent as Senator Lindsey Graham joining him in essentially throwing a tantrum—which of course only won Kavanaugh a glowing review from our Tantrum-Thrower-in-Chief . Small as the committee room was, photographers were there to capture the surreal proceedings . Here's the entire, incredulous day, via their most telling snapshots.