Andrew Miami is on the brink.

The young Miami -based skate label—named for the 1992 storm, Hurricane Andrew, and South Florida’s resultant resilience in the face of natural havoc—has steadily been building its reputation beyond the Sunshine State.

In November, Andrew Miami co-founder Nick Katz opened Lot 11 on the northern edge of Miami’s Downtown neighborhood. It was a multi-year project in the making. And, officially, it is the city’s sole dedicated and recognized skate park.

This past Paris Fashion Week , the company took a group of local skaters to explore the French capital (the timing was coincidental, however).

Virgil Abloh has been spotted deejaying in Andrew t-shirts.

And this week, the line is dropping two brilliant new collaborations, both of which uniquely champion Andrew’s hometown in a moment when much of the world’s style-hungry eyes are turned towards Miami (given the annual Art Basel festivities).

The first is a link-up with Alltimers, a New York City-based outfit. Tees feature interpretations of visuals from 1998’s There’s Something About Mary , which takes places in the 305. One boasts a screen-print of Magda (one of the most fabulous fictional characters ever), reclined with a martini and cucumber eye slices over her eyes. Another cleverly takes the movie’s title font and spins it to read “There’s Something About Miami." Both will be released on December 7.

Pinterest Courtesy of Andrew.

Pinterest Courtesy of Andrew.

The other venture is a partnership with Versailles, the legendary Cuban bakery and restaurant on Calle Ocho, perhaps the city’s most famous eatery.

Pinterest Courtesy of Julian Cousins for Andrew.

Andrew x Versailles has everything from tote bags and skate decks printed with Cubano sandwiches to baseball jerseys, replete with Cuban flag patches and “Calle 8” fabric cutouts sewn across the back. Price between $40 to $160, all items will be available on the company's website. Andrew is kicking off the drops with a party tonight at Versailles (with sponsorship from Veza Sur and Arizona Iced Tea).

All in all, both collabs offer the ultimate niche souvenirs if you’re in town for Basel, and further proof that this crafty little label is one to watch.