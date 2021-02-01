Angelina Jolie has been a Hollywood icon since her twenties, but according to a new interview with British Vogue she doesn’t think it’s really going to all come together for her until she hits 50 years old. At least.

“I’m looking forward to my fifties—I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties,” she told editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Though she admits age does come with some downsides. “Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Jolie’s next film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, is scheduled for release later this year in theaters and on HBO Max, and, of course, there’s her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals not too far down the road (not to mention another planned directorial project). Though, the interview found Jolie, currently 45, at home in Los Angeles where she’s spent much of the last year dealing with parenting six kids in the middle of a pandemic.

The personal reflection starts when Jolie was simply asked if she felt happy.

“I don’t know,” the actress replied. “The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body…”

“But I’m not there,” she continued. “I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because… I don’t know… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”

Though, mind you, Jolie doesn’t expect age to come with either total peace or a slower pace. “If somebody could tell me how to unwind, I would like to know,” she said. “I have never learnt how, and I have decided, at 45, I’m never going to.”

