Angelina Jolie has officially returned to acting after a three-year hiatus, and Maleficent 2 has officially began filming. On Tuesday, Elle Fanning shared photos on Instagram in which Jolie, wearing the elaborate curly horns of her titular character, photobombs her in the background and alerting us all that production on the hotly anticipated sequel is underway.

Both stars are only half in character: Jolie pairs her horns and bold red lipstick with a fluffy white bathrobe and a pair of tiny sunglasses (showing where she stands on the debate over this season's most divisive trend ), while Fanning wears her blonde hair in ethereal waves and a crown of flower-dotted braids fit for Princess Aurora, but completes the look with decidedly un-Aurora mirrored shades. "Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2," Fanning captioned one selfie, in which only Jolie's horns peek out from behind the 20-year-old's head. "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" she wrote alongside a shot of the duo giving the camera huge grins, Jolie flashing a peace sign for good measure.

If the pair's selfies are any indication, Maleficent will continue to act as something of a surrogate mother to Aurora in the sequel to the hit 2014 Disney film. Additionally, Deadline announced on Tuesday that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Robert Lindsay will be joining the film's cast; Michelle Pfeiffer was previously confirmed to be playing Queen Ingrith (perhaps setting up a battle between some of Hollywood's most famous cheekbones), while Harris Dickinson will be portraying Prince Phillip. Sam Riley will return as Diaval, Maleficent's faithful spy, while Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville will reprise their respective roles as Knotgrass, Thistlewit, and Flittle, the three pixies charged with raising the cursed Aurora.

Earlier this month, Fanning spoke to ELLE about the prospect of reuniting with Jolie and stepping back into Princess Aurora's shoes. "I've never done a sequel before, so it should be fun to revisit a character many years later. That is something I'm very excited for," she said. "Also, being reunited with Angie is pretty cool. She's just a powerhouse on set; the way that she works, she just has this power and respect around her. It's so funny because people always ask, 'Oh, does she give you advice all the time?' and it's not so much like that. I think just watching her…and seeing what a great mother she is. All of her kids are there and she's walking around—like, last time I remember, she was walking around in the whole Maleficent outfit with two kids on each arm. She's a working woman and a mother, and that example is such a great one for me to see. You can do it all."

