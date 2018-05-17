Serena Williams , Priyanka Chopra ... and now, Angelina Jolie ? The actress has just landed in London with two of her children, Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt, and a bunch of luggage in tow, fueling speculation that she's another member of the Hollywood elite who will be attending the royal wedding . According to the Daily Mail , Angelina Jolie and her children arrived at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, just two days before the May 19 nuptials.

While Chopra and Williams, who cleared her schedule but has yet to confirm an invitation, are both personal friends of Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail reports that the royal bride-to-be and Jolie don't appear to have any known connections. The actress/activist does, however, have links to the royal family. According to Harper's Bazaar , Jolie was made an honorary dame by the Queen last October for "her work fighting against the use of sexual violence as a weapon during periods of war." The magazine also reported that Jolie and the Queen have been collaborating on the queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a project that seeks to build a worldwide conservation network.

See more: Everything You Need to Know About the Royal Wedding

Of course, there's a chance that all of this is just a coincidence, and she's in London for an entirely unrelated reason. The Daily Mail reported that she's been traveling to and from London to film the Maleficent sequel, which is disappointing for those hoping to see her at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, but certainly reasonable. If Jolie does happen to attend, however, she'll be in good company: In addition to Williams and Chopra, the Spice Girls (except the Mels ) and Sir Elton John are some of the other celebrities confirmed or reported to be showing up.