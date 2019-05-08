RuPaul is universally beloved, but there might not be anyone in the world who is a bigger fan of the Drag Show host than Anne Hathaway . When the Ocean's 8 actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , she went into complete fan girl mode. It started when Colbert asked her which TV shows she watches when she wants to feel comforted.

Her answer was perhaps surprising. Her go-to shows are Game of Thrones ("It sounds terrible — you shouldn't watch people dying to make yourself feel better but I do love it," she remarked) and Killing Eve . Then Colbert pressed her, "What about shows where people don't die?," to which she replied RuPaul's Drag Race . "Oh my god, oh my god, I love that show so much," she said, before revealing that she's never met RuPaul.

Enter RuPaul, who ran onto the stage, shocking Hathaway into tears. "I love you so much," she told him as they hugged. "Thank you so much for everything."

When Colbert asked RuPaul if there's anything he wanted to say to Hathaway, he replied, "Darling, you are the winner of this week's challenge. Shantay, you stay!"

As for which contestant Hathaway has gravitated towards most, she said, "Monét X Change's entire journey and how amazing she was in season 10." "I really take this very seriously," she explained, still while in tears, "And then the growth between season 10 and season 11 — the way she stepped her p-ssy up. She's killing it. I feel like since I've started being an actress, I've learned to step my p-ssy up. I'm just thrilled for her — and me and you."

This isn't the first time Hathaway has confessed her love for RuPaul's Drag Show . When she and Sarah Paulson were promoting Ocean's 8 last year, the pair named RuPaul as a dream celebrity cameo if their version of the heist film ever gets a sequel. “RuPaul would be so good!” Paulson told Entertainment Tonight , while outing Hathaway as a major fan of the show. “She’s really, really about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’,” she said of Hathaway, to which her co-star replied, “It’s my show.”

Perhaps RuPaul can repay the favor of bringing on Hathaway as a guest on his show. If that ever happened, Hathaway might just explode.