Ariana Grande has never been shy when it comes to addressing her mental health, so it's no surprise that she decided to address the subject again on Instagram Saturday.

Just days after tweeting and deleting a post about her "headspace" surrounding the weeks following the start of her huge Sweetener tour, the "God Is a Woman" singer shared a series of posts to her Instagram story, with one being a quote from Jim Carrey about depression. "Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" the quote read.

It continues, "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play." Under the quote, Grande expressed her fandom of Carrey writing, "The whole LOML [love of my life] forever."

In another post of the Ace Ventura actor, she said, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Grande further explained that her fandom for Carrey goes back to the AIM days. "My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade," she said.

In addition to her "headspace" post on Thursday, the 25-year-old pop star posted a series of tweets that are no longer available (though fans captured screenshots ).

"Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell," she told one fan . She also tweeted that she felt "empty" adding, "I wanna have more to say / better energy to give u and rn I don't have anything." In another message she wrote, "it's hard and i'm trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u."