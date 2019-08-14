Today, August 14th, 31-year-old supermodel Ashley Graham revealed that she is expecting a baby with Justin Ervin, her husband of nine years–it’s their ninth wedding anniversary, making the announcement even sweeter. They released the news on Instagram, with a sweet video showing off her baby bump. “Surprise!” Graham exclaimed, Ervin’s hand on her stomach.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin . Life is about to get even better.”

Vogue also shared an image of the couple on vacation in Italy’s Amalfi Coast (They visited Capri, Ravello, and Atrani), Graham’s bump proudly displayed in a white one-piece.

Ervin shared a photo of the couple kissing and holding a sonogram. "To my forever love and my daily inspiration," he captioned his photo. "Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it's because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we've made a life together, let's make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Graham and Ervin initially met in church in New York City, after Graham had partied a little too hard and her mother forced her to attend regular services. "My mom said, 'rehab or church,'" Graham said on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast. "And I was like, 'I'm not an alcoholic, so I'll just go to church."

"The next thing you know I'm in the elevator... and I'm volunteering that Sunday. I'm the elevator lady," she explained, adding that two men got in the elevator.

"The one guy says to the other guy, 'If you don't talk to her I am.' I blushed. And the next thing ya know, Justin, my husband, was the one who stayed in the elevator."

Congrats to the happy couple!