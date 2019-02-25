For all the milestones Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attained in their eight months of dating—cooking for each other, watching anime, meeting the parents, costarring in their first shared photo shoot, moving in together, et al—there’s one that’s been notably lacking. Palvin, as she explained in a recent interview for W , had been dating Sprouse for nearly a year, but she had yet to meet his twin brother, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse. “Soon!” she said at the time , with Dylan adding that his brother is “a very busy guy” who “works in Vancouver.”

But that all changed this week, when the blissfully happy couple ventured to Los Angeles (their new shared home is in New York), where they evidently had plans to partake in the post-Oscars party circuit. Designer and stylist Jesus Estrada posted an Instagram in which the Sprouse twins and Palvin were all tagged (but not pictured), hinting that they, perhaps, had finally met in person. Then, we were finally offered proof positive of the Sprouse-Palvin summit Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, a celebration attended by not only Palvin and Sprouse but also Cole and his Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, and Camila Mendes. Palvin and the twin brothers were photographed on the red carpet together, all of them wearing suits, but only Cole with a pompadour. (Palvin was the only one wearing a glitter pinstripe suit. Everyone has their thing.)

Cole’s girlfriend and costar Lili Reinhart was not in attendance—she was otherwise engaged with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s while filming Riverdale back in Canada, which, to be totally frank, feels like a solid option. “Here’s my vanity fair Oscar party look!!! ” she captioned a photo posted to her Instagram stories Sunday night. But now that Palvin has met Cole, it’s likely now only a matter of time before Reinhart and Palvin are hanging out too.