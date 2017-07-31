Bebe announced earlier this year it would be closing all 175 stores , but it wasn't the final chapter for the mall staple. It was the start of a perhaps more relevant new chapter. It's embracing the internet in a big way, and has brought in a trove of influencer models to shepherd its way.

The store, known being a treasure trove of body con dresses and "going-out" tops, struggled to keep up with competitors like Zara and H&M in its brick-and-mortar stores, but after shutting all doors in May of this year, the brand has begun focusing on the e-commerce sector of its business and rebranding as an online-only company. Now, the first new campaign has just been released, and the the new style and messaging is definitely a change of pace.

The just-released campaign photos feature influencers like model Jasmine Sanders (best known by her Instagram handle @golden_barbie), singer Pia Mia , model Inka Williams, and actress Herizen Guardiola, with the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles serving as the luxe set. The campaign, which was shot by photographer Emma Summerton, was "designed to empower real women of all ethnicities and sizes," according to a statement from Bebe. With a new slogan "Be Bold. Be Different. Be You." and hashtag to match (#beyoubebe), your go-to place for bedazzled T-shirts seems to be focused on empowerment. Fittingly, to go alone the theme of inclusivity, Bebe is also adding new size ranges and categories, including petites through plus, bridal, and professional attire. You can check out some of the new offerings for yourself in the new campaign pics, below.

Sandra Campos, president of the Bebe division at Global Brands Group, said in a press release, "Our new campaign’s use of inspiring female influencers, who span the globe from Bali and Guam to Germany and the United States, stays true to our strategy of embracing today’s empowered and diverse consumer."

