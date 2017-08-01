NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Model Bella Hadid is seen walking in Soho on July 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Bella Hadid just doesn't have time for dating rumors, what with her busy modeling career and all. Since her split from The Weeknd last winter, Hadid's been linked to everyone from Drake to model Jordan Barrett. After photos of her holding hands with DJ Daniel Chetrit surfaced, Hadid took to Twitter to make things crystal clear regarding her relationship status.

"I'm still not dating any of my best friends, y'all," she wrote, adding that she's "in a committed relationship with myself and my happiness for now." Hadid signed her tweet with the prayer hand emojis, a heart, a ring, and the laughing emoji. It seems like she's doing just fine on her own, thanks.

This isn't the first time Hadid has spoken up about the constant prying into her personal life, either; she recently discussed photos taken in her home of herself and Jordan, calling them "sick" and "sad." And just because two celebrities are spotted together, it doesn't mean they're dating — and it doesn't mean we deserve to know what the status is immediately, either.

