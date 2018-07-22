Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Were Spotted Together In Tokyo

Dating in the public eye must put intense pressure on a relationship, and it's completely understandably that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (non-stage name Abel Tesfaye) would want to avoid a certain level of scrutiny by neither confirming nor denying that they are back together following Tesfaye's split from Selena Gomez (who in turn went back to her ex Justin Bieber, who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin, because there are apparently like twelve eligible people in all of Los Angeles). All that said, though, they've definitely rekindled something and receipts continue to emerge.

As Elle pointed out, a popular fan Instagram about the couple just posted video footage of the pair hanging out together in Tokyo, Japan. In fact, they've been spotted around the world all summer long, from Cannes and Paris in France to Hidden Hills, California, and not all of the hints have come from sneaky spies. Sometimes they just straight up post identical pictures to Instagram. And you know the old adage: the couple that Instas together is a couple and you can't convince me otherwise.

Maybe all this not-so-subtle sneaking around is exactly what their romance needed? They look, and there's no other way to put this, so friggin happy together these days:

The relationship of 21-year-old model Hadid and 28-year-old singer Tesfaye can't help but remind us of the ongoing courtship of Bella's sister Gigi Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Those Hadid sisters really like their sexy singers, don't they? Oh, crooners, we wish we knew how to quit you...

