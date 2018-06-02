Ben Affleck ’s Hampton Island estate is officially on the market, just in time for summer. The compound, which spans an impressive 87 acres, features three structures all sitting along the North Newport River just off the coast of Georgia . The homes include the main Big House, a camp-style Oyster House, and a smaller, more casual Summer House. The homes are collectively being listed for $8.9 million. The Big House, which is built in the Greek Revival style, spans an impressive 6,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms spread out over two stories. The main house is elevated, thanks to a set of impressive stairs leading up to the front door and grand foyer, and hosts the master bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms; on the ground floor, there are three additional bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level of the Big House also has a central receiving room with four rooms off of it: a dining room, a gentleman’s study, the master bedroom, and the kitchen, which is built with reclaimed wood and resplendent with natural light.

The Oyster House, which sits just south of the Big House, is an even larger 10,000 square feet—and for good reason. The camp-style house consists of six bedrooms with bunk beds and three master suites, ideal for a boys’ (or girls’) trip or a collection of families on a joint getaway. The home itself consists of an open floor plan, with exposed pine beams and bunk beds salvaged from merchant ships, adding to the rustic, authentic feel of the space. The entirety of the home is surrounded by windows and glass, and the outside of the house is enveloped in a wrap-around balcony . The third house, the Summer House, is the perfect spot to have a big cookout and enjoy the sprawling sunsets and scenery of the island; it features a full kitchen, a stepped outdoor gathering area, and a screened-in living and dining room with both indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

