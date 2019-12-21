TOPSHOT - A model presents a creation by Viktor and Rolf during the 2019 Spring-Summer Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

'Fashion moments' have become fashion memes.

In 2019, there was plenty of wholesome sartorial meme content to be had, from over-the-top runway walks to larger-than-life red carpet gowns to, unexpectedly, a tiny CGI Star Wars character in a voluminous, Rick Owens-esque robe.

Viktor & Rolf's couture dresses took things to another level, by making dresses out of preexisting memes, that then became memes themselves.

The Met Gala did its thing, amplified by the power of camp. Céline Dion appreciated a frock with a deep, worshipful earnestness. Naomi Campbell exuded a level of serene fabulousness few others are capable of as the rain ceased for her walk down Saint Laurent's Spring 2020 runway. Even Marriage Story , with its very Los Angeles pants choices, made a good showing.

And since it's almost Christmas, why not look to Balenciaga for some tree decorating inspiration? Here, our favorite fashion memes and riffs from 2019:

Jennifer Lopez’s superstar turn on the Versace Spring 2020 Runway:

Style on the corner of Gucci and Sesame Street courtesy of the phenomenal @fashionweekfrog :

The instantly viral model walks at Maison Margiela’s Spring 2020 show:

Balenciaga Spring 2020 as Christmas ornament:

Naomi Campbell ’s iconic walk from Saint Laurent's Spring 2020 show:

ASAP Rocky x Gucci x Her Majesty the Queen of England:

When memes became dresses only to become memes again, at Viktor & Rolf couture:

Exploring the 90’s TV references behind Harry Styles ’ Met Gala look:

Katy Perry’s Met Gala after party look:

An unexpected source of inspiration for Bottega Veneta’s woven sandals:

Céline Dion expressing her couture admiration:

Moschino going full screenshot aesthetic in their latest ad campaign:

Billy Porter’s show stopping Oscars look:

This extremely inside-baseball, subtly brilliant commentary on the wide-legged pants of Marriage Story :

This retro, bad-but-great wonder of an Instagram account that celebrates teen magazines of the early 2000s:

Baby Yoda wearing The Row, or any number of other designers: