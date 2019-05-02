It's high spring, and fast approaching summer's season of wanderlust. And the first thing on any savvy traveler's agenda (besides warm weather and a fizzy cocktail, of course) is a killer view right outside your bedroom. These are the 14 hotels around the world with lavish, Instagram-worthy terraces and vistas to match the image in your head.

Angama Mara, Kenya

Pinterest The terrace at Angama, overlooking the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

Angama Mara is Kenya's newest luxury safari lodge, with a terrace overlooking the Maasai Mara a thousand feet below. The terraces feature fire pits and intimate seating areas, from which guests can quite literally witness the annual Great Migration, when millions of wildebeest venture into the region on a quest for grass. The hotel supplies guests with a pair of binoculars, naturally.

Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah, USA

Pinterest Amangiri’s tranquil Desert Lounge.

Grab a blanket and head to Desert Lounge to feel one with the vastness of the 600-acre luxury sanctuary. Make sure to go at dusk and cozy up to the fire pit to witness a sunset you won’t believe is real.

Palazzo Santa Croce, Amalfi Coast, Italy

Pinterest The terrace overlooking the Mediterranean at Palazzo Santa Croce on the Amalfi Coast.

Situated high above the jagged seaboard of Italy's Amalfi Coast, Palazzo Santa Croce is a vacation villa located just outside Positano. Featuring a bird's eye view of the ocean and village, the spectacular villa has a heated jet-stream pool, private gardens, and a full-time staff in addition to the exquisite terraces.

Andronis Boutique Hotel, Santorini, Greece

Pinterest A table for two at Andronis. TryfonGeorgopoulos

Catch the sunrise while delighting in a traditional Greek breakfast, or the sunset with an aperitif on an idyllic cliff-carved terrace overlooking the infinite Aegean Sea and white washed Cycladic houses.

The Hassler, Rome, Italy

Pinterest The rooftop terrace at the Hassler overlooks the Eternal City.

Situated atop the Spanish Steps, The Hassler is Rome's historic 5-star hotel, offering breathtaking views of the entire city from its terrace, which overlooks the iconic Roman skyline, including the Piazza di Spagna, the Barcaccia fountain, and the famous Via Condotti.

Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana, Bali, Indonesia

Pinterest The sunken terraces at The Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana in Bali Indonesia.

Everywhere guests turn at Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana, they'll find stunning water views and lush scenery. The ark-shaped sunken lobby terraces feature both views of Bali's Jimbaran Bay and the Indian Ocean. It's designed in the style of a ship, and surrounded by six swimming pools (all in different shades of blue), and connected by a network of waterfalls, fountains, and streams on different levels.

Dunton River Camp, Dolores, Colorado, USA

Pinterest Guests can enjoy fireside chats over s'mores and drinks.

Feel centered while smack dab in the middle of nature, as you sit around a fire pit and take in the beauty of the Colorado landscape. After dinner, enjoy a nightcap while sitting by the fire.

Hotel Hoshinoya, Mount Fuji, Japan

Pinterest Evening bonfires at the Hoshinoya terrace. Akifumi Yamabe.

Set on Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi-ko, Hoshinoya is the ultimate glamping experience. Start your day and end your night on the terrace where guests can gather around a roaring bonfire to enjoy drinks and snacks, and the incredible views of Mt. Fuji.

Castello di Casole, Toscana, Italy

Pinterest The sun sets over the vineyards at Castello di Casole

Located in a castle which dates back to the 10th century, the terraces at Castelo di Casole overlook the iconic vineyards, farmhouses, and rolling hills of Italy's Tuscany region. Blankets are provided to guests who congregate each evening to watch the sunset with a glass of wine or three.

Paris Perfect, Paris, France

Pinterest At the Paris Perfect apartments, guests can enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the Eiffel Tower.

Paris Perfect is a luxury apartment rental and concierge service with over 100 apartments in the heart of Paris, with rooms that offer direct views of the Eiffel Tower. Their stunning 3-bedroom Margaux apartment, located in the posh 7th arrondissement, has a direct view of the iconic monument right from the master bedroom, as well as from the wraparound terrace, so one can dine with a front-row view of the sparkling Eiffel at night.

La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco

Pinterest An evening view on the Mamounia terrace. Alan Keohane alan@still-images.net

The opulent five-star Moorish-inspired hotel hosts their sunset cocktail hour overlooking their enchanted 20-acre garden with views of the medina. Before leaving, make sure to take advantage of their award-winning wellness center; wade through pools, or unwind in their sauna and hammams. |||

Rosewood, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Pinterest Cocktails on the terra-cotta terrace.

The classic terra-cotta style Luna Terrace boasts unparalleled views of San Miguel’s iconic La Parroquia, artful spires, bell towers and rooftops. Make sure to make it in time for sunset and enjoy Tapas and margaritas.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey

Pinterest Pink skies at The Reeds at Shelter Haven.

The terrace at The Reeds is situated right on the bay offering the perfect waterside view. It's a place to kick back with your favorite cocktail in front of a unobscured sunset.

Villa Orsula, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Pinterest Magic hour under a grapevine portico.

Sit beneath a grape-vine laden terrace to enjoy endless view of the Adriatic sea, cocktails, live jazz and a Peruvian-inspired menu. Then walk to the other side of the terrace to take in views of the historic Dubrovnik Old Town, or borrow a book from their library and read amidst wild orange trees and lavender patches.

