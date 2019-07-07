Our moods aren’t the only thing getting lighter this summer. Every June, a multitude of women decide once again that their hair color needs to go brighter and, often, blonder. And there's shame admitting that we convince ourselves the sun-kissed locks in those summer editorial pages will somehow transform our lives to greater heights.But a word of caution: while you’re pursuing the secrets to pure bliss through your new highlights, remember last summer. Remember how half of your hair was left on your hairbrush. Remember that beach, bleach and sun can prove to be a damaging combination for your hair, often times causing excessive breakage and More. So, what’s the best solution in this conundrum? Well, who better to get advice from than a handful of the top A-list celebrity colorists. Here, we've gathered their best tips as they reveal to us their favorite treatments and tools to keep hair strong and healthy. After all, the only thing that should be getting a break for summer is you, not your hair.

Lorri Goddard, Lorri Goddard Studio

Clients: Reese Witherspoon, Chloe Moretz, Emmy Rossum

“Healthy Hair begins with a healthy scalp, summer pollutants affect the skin all over, so give your scalp a good cleanse at least two times a month, and preferably one time a week. Apply Rene Furterer Complexe 5 to your scalp and brush in with a scalp brush for maximum benefits. Leave in for at least 20 minutes (preferably one hour) and shampoo out with Rene Furterer Okara Brightening Shampoo .

In terms of pre-color care, many people are under the impression that NOT washing one’s hair for days before color helps the color better—this is not factual. Before color, it is important to shampoo hair within 48 hours of getting a tint or highlights. This provides a cleaner canvas for your colorist to work on and achieve better results. A nutritive shampoo and conditioner pre-color is ideal. Nothing that stimulates the scalp too much! I like Rossano Feretti Intenso shampoo and conditioner . This is a great choice to nourish 48 hours pre-color, and to help add moisture and equalize porosity. After color, I would recommend adding a few drops of Rossano Ferretti Prodigio Regenerating Potion and get ready to enjoy reflective bliss. This exotic and otherworldly repair serum is one of my new obsessions to keep manes fit for summer and all year round. Also, I find that beauty sleep has just been taken to the next luxuriously restorative level, and I would recommend applying before bed the Prodigio Regenerating Treatment once a week to stimulate growth and add knock your socks off strength and shine.

In terms of nourishing hair from within, while perusing the aisles of Erewhon in Los Angeles, I was introduced to Sea Buckthorn oil. I began taking the supplement and within six weeks noticed fuller lashes and more hair growth. It also helps nourish skin from the inside—a great combo. My clients that have tried it love the results across the board. I recommend SeabuckWonders Sea Buckthorn oil. Also, being kinder to your hair means no metal brushes and rough drying before you style with your brush. And in terms of styling tools, my clients are loving the newest Dyson supersonic hair dryer for at home use.

Tracey Cunningham, Meche Salon

Clients: Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore

“I have one word for great hair care: Olaplex . In terms of hair care before getting highlights, I have no do’s and don’ts. The only prep I tell my clients is prior to coloring: bring a photo of their desired color, whether it be from social media, or aa favorite celebrity or personality that I can reference. This is always helpful.

As far as what to do in between color and highlights, I hate to repeat myself, but Olaplex #3 is a great hair bond strengthening treatment to use at home. It also assists in retaining your color longer. Always use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner, as well. I love Redken’s duo for this. As far as post-color recommendations, I say to my clients, “Go on a date immediately!" After I do my clients color and we blow them out, I can’t help but get a Cheshire grin because they look so amazing. It comes from the inside too,. When your hair looks good, you can’t help but feel terrific. That’s no secret. In terms of styling products, I love my Harry Josh tools. Also, the Pura Luxe Treatment is a great treatment. It’s a non toxic straightening treatment that can be done the same day as you get your hair colored. It’s healthy and amazing for your hair. I get it done and it’s fantastic. Especially in summer, when you get a bit more frizzy with the humidity. This treatment I find is number one.

George Papanikolas, Andy LeCompte Salon

Clients: Penelope Cruz, Miranda Kerr, Jessica Stam

“The best treatments start at the salon during the highlighting process, especially when you’re going lighter. The bleaching process to lighten hair can have a harsh drying affect, so it’s important to ask your colorist to use a bond protecting system like Matrix Bond Ultim8 . These act as a buffer between your hair and the lightener, preserving the bonds and keeping your hair in healthy condition. Then it’s important to follow up with the Step Three at home once per week to maintain the benefits.

You also need to make sure you are providing the hair with ample moisture. Sun, beach, heat tools, and chemical processes can all have a drying effect on the hair making it brittle and prone to split ends and breakage. Using an ultra hydrating products like Matrix Ultra Hydra Source shampoo and conditioner gives maximum moisture without silicones. Silicones can act as a temporary coating for smoothness but don’t provide the needed moisture to keep hair in its best condition.”

Shahriar Karegar, Salon Benjamin

Clients: Irina Shayk, Priyanka Chopra

"Hydration, hydration, hydration. I always recommend that hair needs to be completely hydrated to avoid damage when doing color and highlights. For that, I tell my clients to do at least two rounds of conditioning treatments before they come in for color. My favorite go to is the Inphenom treatment. It hydrates but also protects your color from deoxidizing. You should always use a color treated shampoo and conditioner after getting your color service done. I don’t like overnight treatments because too much protein can actually damage your hair. Always read the instructions on the packages and follow them. If it says leave it on for ten minutes, that’s exactly what you need to do.

I also love to use Karite Oil by Rene Furturer . It is one of my favorite go-to products because it is super nourishing. After color and blowout, I almost always use Davine’s Oi Oil . I think it’s one of the best hair oils on the market right now. Not only does it protect your hair from heat damage, it also keeps your hair shiny. Lastly, use good styling tools.. I prefer Harry Josh styling tools. He has a tourmaline hair ceramic hair straightener that I find less damaging on hair. The hair looks really smooth and clean.”