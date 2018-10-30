Welcome to W 's Witch Week , a celebration of all things witchy. In the days leading up to Halloween, we'll be boiling up a wicked brew of all things occult, from pop culture's favorite new witches to the real women practicing Wicca today.

It's the season of the witch, though that's not always good news for the actual witches among us. Each Halloween brings an influx of interest into witchcraft, and this Halloween comes at a time when witches are also being popularized in the mainstream anyway, responding to the widespread fascination by releasing related entertainment , products , and branding .

Some witches may enjoy the attention, comforted by the fact that they're the real deal, and some witches have proven to be a bit less welcoming, considering wannabe witches disrespectful and even harmful for circulating common witch-related misconceptions, like the idea that they all praise Satan. Thanks to Instagram, you can dabble in the dreamiest, most aesthetically pleasing version of witchcraft that you choose, all without needing to take the Craft seriously, let alone being bound by oaths. It's entirely possible that they're not even aware that there are seemingly endless types of witchcraft, not to mention the degree of knowledge and risk each can require to practice. (For the uninitiated who'd like to avoid getting hexed, you can find a handy beginner's guide to witchcraft here .)

It's also thanks to Instagram, though, that even solitary witches can find an outlet for their frustrations—by turning them into memes poking fun at both themselves and wannabes, which some have proven so devoted to that they seem to consider it a ritual. essentially practicing a new ritual. Take a look at some of their best via accounts like @magickmemes , here.

