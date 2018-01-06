Call it the anti-Goop lifestyle: 95-year-old Betty White (she'll be 96 in less than two weeks!) credits her long, healthy tenure on Earth and in show business to a strict regimen of "vodka and hot dogs, 'probably in that order," she revealed in an interview with Parade , your grandmother's hottest gossip mag.

The winner of multiple Emmy Awards takes a similarly positive view of the other aspects of living. To “enjoy life,” she recommends that we all “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

As for the business, which she's been in longer than any other female television performer, she credits her career to hard work and never giving up. Her advice is to "take your business seriously, because it is a serious business.” A business that is "in pretty good shape," says White, adding, "I don’t have to fix it...I will, but I don’t have to.” Iconic? Iconic.

Luckily for fans, she has no plans to retire. “I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking," says White. And when she does end up on an In Memoriam segment, “I hope they remember something funny. I hope they remember a laugh.”

But before we get there, can Hollywood please make her dream of macking on Robert Redford come true? She says the still-handsome Redford is something she wishes for "every year," and is into the idea of making an appearance with him on a show or in a movie. Is there another Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sequel happening? Well, can we make one happen? Betty deserves this.

