Great news for those of you who can't stop thinking about Beychella (and let's be honest, who can?): You will now be able to buy the same outfits that Beyoncé and her dancers wore onstage—all homages to America's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). On Tuesday, the singer and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing announced they would be collaborating on a capsule collection consisting of three pieces: according to Vogue , the collection will include the yellow and pink sweatshirts that Rousteing designed for Beyoncé's Coachella performance, as well as a black T-shirt with the same sorority graphic. The capsule will go on sale Friday, July 13, and proceeds will go toward the United Negro College Fund , which provides scholarships to black students and financial support for 37 member HBCUs.

“The donation was the main goal of this collaboration,” Rousteing told Vogue . “We don’t forget where we come from."

According to Vogue , the idea for the capsule collection came up during a rehearsal for Beyoncé's Coachella appearance. “When she saw all the dancers loving the outfit—and she was loving her own outfit—she realized that what we were creating on stage for her, for all the dancers, was something really impactful," Rousteing told Vogue . “I worked really long with her on the Beychella moments, and the fact that we can release this collaboration that is based on our creativity, Beyoncé and I, is really a big, big step for fashion and music together.”

Previously, Beyoncé announced she would be donating $100,000 to four HBCUs through a new Homecoming Scholars Award Program established through her BeyGOOD initiative. As reported, $25,000 will go to one scholarship winner each chosen by Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman.

