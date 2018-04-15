It seemed almost unfair, at the 2016 Video Music Awards, to program Britney Spears’s set after Beyoncé played a nearly 20-minute-long medley of her then-recently released tour de force Lemonade . Similarly, it seems like everyone should just skip day three of Coachella, given that, on Saturday night, Beyoncé delivered a headlining set that was a worthy culmination of two years of anticipation and perhaps even worthy of the weeks of veganism she submitted herself to for the occasion. (Last year, she had to bow out on her doctor’s advice, given the due date for twins Sir and Rumi was rapidly approaching.) Everyone else can probably go home now!

To mark the occasion—which was the first time a black woman had headlined the festival—Beyoncé, clad in a changing series of looks by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing , first brought out husband Jay-Z for a performance of “Déjà Vu” during the second half of her set. Then, a few minutes later, the widely rumored Destiny's Child reunion finally took place on the Coachella stage: Beyoncé convened a séance with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland , who stepped out into the spotlight to perform Destiny’s Child’s “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.” The three women, in typical fashion, wore sparkly camouflage-print ensembles, also by Balmain: “The definition of The Balmain Army,” Rousteing wrote on Instagram.

The fashion collaboration was reportedly just more than a month in the making—Beyoncé’s longtime stylist Marni Senofonte spoke with Rousteing about designing the looks after his Fall 2018 show, and he signed on to create ensembles not only for Beyoncé, but also for her bandmates and the couple hundred backup dancers who joined her on stage. No small feat, but also not unreasonable for a designer whose runway shows typically feature some 60 to 80 looks. (Jay-Z also offered a simple stamp of approval , Rousteing told Vogue : “Oh, wow,” he said, after seeing Beyoncé in one gold, Egyptian-inspired cape.)

As if that weren’t enough, though, after Destiny’s Child departed the stage, Beyoncé brought out her sister, Solange —sort of returning the favor, after Solange brought Beyoncé out during a 2014 Coachella set—to play “Get Me Bodied,” a track from B’Day that Solange co-wrote.

This year, Coachella has been especially illuminated by special guest appearances—ranging from Kendrick Lamar pulling double duty on stage with Vince Staples and then with SZA, to Rita Ora filling in for Selena Gomez at Kygo’s set. But even Lamar could hardly rival Jay-Z, Solange, and the entirety of Destiny’s Child. It's no wonder they're calling it #BeyChella .

