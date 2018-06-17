While there have definitely been spoken-word elements on previous Beyoncé tracks, her new album with her husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Lov e, marks the first time that Bey has really gone there, rap wise. And of course she's incredible at it, because, hey, she's Beyoncé.

The couple dropped the surprise album on Saturday afternoon after their second London show at the On the Run Tour II. If you are one of the few people who didn't immediately cancel their weekend plans to listen to the album immediately, here's what you need to know.

Jay-Z has been teasing the joint album for a couple of years, with speculation hitting an all time high when the couple announced this summer's joint tour. The album is officially released under the artist name "The Carters," not that that's fooling anyone. There's also music cameos from Migos and Pharrell on the presumably lead single "APESHIT."

While Bey's past two albums have come with full visuals for every song, so far we just have a video for "APESHIT," but what a video it is. The Carters were granted full access to the Louvre, and boy did they deliver with plenty of costume changes, art references, and yes, Beyoncé rapping, much to the delight of Twitter and a certain rising pop princess Dua Lipa.

"Beyonce is my favorite rapper" tweeted the "New Rules" singer, one of the many social media praises of Bey's newest skill.

Or, perhaps not so new. As The Fader put it in their very thorough history of Bey's development as a rapper, "Beyoncé is the best. She bodies choreography, empowers women to shine outside of the shadows, unabashedly champions blackness, and yes—she has the range...the almighty goddess is also great at rapping."

So altogether now: Is there anything Beyoncé can't do?

