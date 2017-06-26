Well, you can ring the alarm: Queen Bey's beybies are now home safely in their beyhive. Or, translated to English: Beyoncé and Jay Z's twin babies are reportedly home from the hospital, after being born just two weeks ago.

According to E! News , multiple sources confirm that the Carter twins have been discharged from the hospital after remaining there for "an extended period of time." A source also told E! that Beyoncé and the twins are "doing great," and that Beyoncé "looked amazing and was glowing." (Did you expect anything else?)

The Carter twins came home to a $400,000-a-month luxury Malibu rental , according to The Daily Mail , complete with 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, and an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The property, which is set on 6.3 acres and where the Carters have reportedly been staying since before Beyoncé's scheduled C-section at nearby Cedars Sinai Hospital, is currently for sale for $54.5 million.

TMZ previously reported that the Carter twins, a boy and a girl, were born premature and had been receiving treatment for jaundice. Their names have yet to be revealed (Beyoncé and Jay Z haven't even officially announced their birth), and Beyoncé has yet to stage a newborn shoot as epic as her pregnancy photo diaries . With the twins allegedly home, though, hopefully both will follow suit shortly.

