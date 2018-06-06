CARDIFF, UK - JUNE 6: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the opening night of the 'On The Run II' tour at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup)

Bey season is upon us. After stunning Coachella and the record-setting 41 million viewers who watched from home, Beyoncé has kicked off her next level of global domination: The On the Run II Tour with her husband Jay Z. Even before it began, the opening night of the tour in Cardiff, Wales reached a fever pitch when the pop artist and rapper shared new photos of their 11-month old twins Rumi and Sir.

In the pictures, which mark only the second time Beyoncé has shared a glimpse of them—following her iconic birth announcement —you can see how truly adorable they are. The twins, whose first birthday is later this month (June 13, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ ), appear naked in both Beyoncé and Jay Z's arms. In between photos of them reads "Love is universal" and "Love never changes," which could be in reference to her love for her children or her recovering relationship with Jay Z, or both.

While Jay Z and Beyoncé are notoriously private about their personal lives, especially when it comes to their children—opting to share photos and videos of them mostly through their performances at this point, as they did on the first On the Run Tour with their oldest child, Blue Ivy—the rapper talked about life with the twins at the beginning of the year. “We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” he told CNN’s Van Jones, as People noted . “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to ‘wait, wait, wait, wait.’ You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

There were plenty of highlights from the opening night of the tour outside of the photos of her family, too. Together, they performed “Drunk in Love” and “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.” Meanwhile, stylistically, they debuted a handful of new looks. In one, Beyoncé wore a glimmering sheer jacket and turtleneck stretching up towards her eyes as Jay Z stood by her side in an all-white suit.

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, in another, Bey wore Gucci and a balaclava.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Considering this is only opening night, get ready for an endless stream of Beyoncé stories as her and Jay Z's world covers more ground.