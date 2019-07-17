Last night, Beyoncé released the video for the song "Spirit" from the new Lion King soundtrack. Formerly the unknown mystery track , "Spirit" is a song about, well, spirit, and heaven, lifting you up. The visuals in the video are as jaw-droppingly gorgeous as the vocals, but it's not Beyoncé or the cinematography that's catching the most attention; it's Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's daughter with Jay-Z, who appears in the video alongside her mother.

Around the 56-second mark in the video, a clip from The Lion King shows Simba putting his small paw in the print left by Mufasa, literally walking in his father's footsteps. Immediately after, we see Blue Ivy joining her mom in the desert, a princess taking her place beside the Queen. Just as Simba and Mufasa stand together overlooking the Pride Lands, Blue sits beside her mom in a matching pale pink gown, her hair tinted red and blowing in the breeze. Though the camera passes directly in front of her face, Blue doesn't do much, nor does she have to. She's Blue Ivy Carter and she's hanging with Beyoncé. She's got nothing to prove!

Predictably, Twitter is loving the video/song, from its bright colors, all-Black dance crew and tree symbolism to the way it honors African heritage and even starts in Swahili. General consensus is that Blue Ivy, all of seven years old, is a star in her own right:

"The concept of the video is to show how God is the painter, and natural beauty in nature needs no art direction," Knowles told ABC in an interview, per Elle , "It's the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition." She added, "It was important that we weren't just inspired by Africa but that we actually included and learned from the motherland."

Mission accomplished: motherland, motherhood, mother and daughter are all on shining display! See the entire video below:

Related: If Beyoncé Broke Royal Protocol When Meeting Meghan Markle, Who Cares?