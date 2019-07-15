Beyoncé , Queen of America, conducted her first diplomatic relations with Meghan , Duchess of Sussex, over the weekend at the London premiere of The Lion King and for a brief, shining moment, we could put all that is wrong with the two nations they represent out of mind. It was certainly a more joyous moment than, say, the Trump family's recent trip to London . Yet, a certain segment of the press and those nefarious "anonymous sources" couldn't let the moment pass without injecting a little bit of controversy into the otherwise fairy-tale moment.

You, see ( sigh ) there's chatter that Beyoncé broke that old amorphous notion of "royal protocol" during the premiere. According to sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight , royal security had expected Meghan and Prince Harry to walk the carpet last, and had to clear the carpet for them to do so.

Of course, anyone familiar with Beyoncé Protocol knows that typically Queen Bey likes to be the last up the red carpet, and that's exactly what happened over the weekend. She was accompanied by husband Jay Z as she did so.

The ET source also says that Beyoncé and Jay "completely upstaged" the royal couple, at least by the metric of crowd excitement. Which shouldn't be a surprise. Beyoncé does star in the movie in question, and unlike the Sussexes, it's not like she's in London all that often. She's also, you know, Beyoncé.

Though, any notions of drama must be stemming from the handlers and security back stage, as Beyoncé and Meghan seemed completely joyed to meet each other, with Bey even reportedly telling Meghan that her newborn son, Master Archie , was beautiful. It's really odd that, if even if there were a few flummoxed security guards hanging around, anyone would possibly care? Everyone got out of the event unharmed and alive after all.

Still, the notion of breaking "royal protocol" and "tradition" has haunted Meghan ever since she went public with her relationship with Harry. Though, as we've explained , there's no ancient guide written by quill in some centuries old bound book outlining the proper ins and outs of every single thing a royal family member and anyone who shares space with them is expected to do. This is especially so when it comes to Meghan and Harry, who are not directly in line for the throne. So a lot of reports of Meghan (and now Beyoncé) breaking protocol seem to play fast and loose with the idea in the first place.

We're sure that some of those reports of Markle's breaking of protocol are greeted by fans with a since of enthusiasm about Markle's shaking up of the dusty British monarchy, but we can't help but think others are just eager to "tut-tut" the first woman of color to join the royal family. It can come across like these "anonymous sources" and various British tabloids are chiding her for not belonging by pointing out her supposed missteps, and it doesn't sit right that they're now doing the same to another powerful black woman.

Can't we just enjoy the moment?

Besides, does royal protocol even count when it's happening at an event held by an institution even more globally powerful: Disney. If Mickey Mouse says Beyoncé gets to walk last at The Lion King premiere, than Beyoncé gets to walk last. If Queen Elizabeth II has a problem with it, she can take it up with him personally.

