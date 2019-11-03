Billie Eilish, wearing Gucci, attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Billie Eilish is all of us this weekend.

The singer was spotted in Los Angeles last night at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar And Alfonso Cuarón (which was presented by Gucci), and what she wore was an entire collective mood. Ultra-dressed down, ostensible pajamas, even if we have to go to one more fancy party before the weekend ends? Count us in. Especially after the longest Halloween ever.

Eilish's outfit was, as one might guess based on the sponsor of the soiree, 100% Gucci.

The custom ensemble consisted of: a blue-and-silver wool (with a "GG" lamé overlay) bowling shirt, along with oversize jogger pants of the same material. The separates featured floral sequin embroideries and Swarovski crystal appliqués. Eilish anchored the look with pink suede "Flashtrek" sneakers (also adorned with crystals) and blue square acetate sunglasses, which jarred nicely with her now signature patch of neon-green hair.

Gucci's designer, Alessandro Michele, has made a compelling case for dismantling eveningwear codes ever since he took the helm of the legendary house back in 2015 (time flies). Billie Eilish is about as strong of a fit as anyone for the creative director's slightly anarchic and highly dynamic approach to fashion; she too has broken basically all the established rules, stayed irreverent, and attained massive success because of it.

But there was also something especially timely about her casual LACMA look.

Mercury is once again in retrograde . Daylight savings just happened, which is always a great excuse for sleeping longer than one normally would. And, given the twenty million parties and counting as seen on Instagram because of Halloween, it would seem that a lot of people are very tired and not in the mood to dress up any further than sweatpants and an oversized top. The sartorial cure? Billie Eilish! Gucci pajamas! And keeping the sunglasses on, all day.