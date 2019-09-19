Blake Lively 's quest to star in gritty dramas continues with The Rhythm Section .

In the thriller from the producers of the James Bond franchise, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman out for revenge. After her family dies in a plane crash, Stephanie begins to uncover the details surrounding their seemingly accidental deaths. With the help of a character played by Jude Law, she goes after the truth. Sterling K. Brown and Max Casella appear in supporting roles in the film as well.

The action thriller was directed by Reed Morano (a cinematographer best known for her work on films like Frozen River and The Skeleton Twins , as well as for directing the Olivia Wilde drama Meadowland and episodes of The Handmaid's Tale ), and based on a Mark Burnell novel of the same name. (Burnell also wrote the screenplay for the film.)

This production and release of this film did not come without its troubles, though. During production in December 2017, Lively injured her hand and filming halted for several months. She had been filming an action scene (and this trailer does deliver on the promise that the actress will appear in some combat scenes) when production was suspended. The trailer also reveals Lively in a number of disguises and wigs, from a shaggy blonde hairdo to a short black crop to an auburn Bettie Page style. It's almost as if she's giving Hollywood's other resident on screen wig work expert (that would be Nicole Kidman , obviously) a run for her money.

As for the release of the film, The Rhythm Section was originally slated to premiere on February 22 of this year. Then, Paramount Pictures moved it to a November 22 release date, timing it about a week before Thanksgiving, which can be a big weekend for the box office. It was moved once more to January 31, 2020.

