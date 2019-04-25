In the age of every aspect of celebrities' images being handled for them, Blake Lively is unique in the fact that she doesn't use a stylist. But, before she was a household name she was unique for another reason when it came to her style: She used to wear Forever 21 to red carpets. If that piece of information comes as a surprise, that may be because Lively used to lie about it, as she recently revealed in an interview with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Sydney Sweeney.

Apparently, she wouldn't tell people that she was wearing Forever 21; she'd just say that she was wearing "vintage." “I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted. I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it,” Lively told Sweeney for InStyle . “For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone. One of the reasons I’m an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it’s liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else.”

Serena van der Woodsen would never. Relatedly, Lively also talked about how her red carpet style changes depending on which character she's promoting. Most recently that included going on a shopping spree for suits , which she exclusively wore while hitting the red carpet for A Simple Favor . “The only way that I feel comfortable doing red carpets and interviews is when I adopt the same thing that I do when I’m acting, which is to play a character,” she said. “So when I’m going to a premiere, I think, who is that character? And I step into that. I still get knots in my stomach before red carpets. You just want to represent yourself properly, so that’s why I chose to style myself.”

Even though she might still have nerves about posing on the red carpet, she's much more confident in her outfit-choosing ability, as she recently joked when trolling a commentator who criticized her suits on Instagram. When the critic wrote, "I say this with so much love and respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with," Lively fired back, ""Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b---- just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone." You can change the clothes but you can't change the girl.