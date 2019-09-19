Blake Lively hasn’t been on Instagram since March, when she announced that she was pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’s third child. She’s spent most of 2019 off social media (we wonder if she’s seen all the new A Simple Favor memes?). But as of Wednesday night, she’s back on, seemingly solely to flirt with Reynolds.

Reynolds posted some modeling shots from his work with Aviation gin, and used the caption to joke about his daughters with Lively (James, 4, and Inez, 2). "LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch," he wrote. "Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo. Bags under my eyes by two thankless assholes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining."

Lively commented, writing "Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now..." As of press time, over 41 thousand people have liked the comment.

Lively and Reynolds were married in 2012 at Boone Hall, a former plantation just outside Charleston, South Carolina. They still sell produce–according to its website, Boone Hall is “one of America’s oldest working farms,” which is a rather misleading euphemism.

In the years since they tied the knot, Lively and Reynolds have made a habit out of mocking each other on social media, making it a fun game that fans love to follow. Reynolds has a habit of posting unflattering photos of Lively for her birthday, which we’re sure she just loves. This one where he almost cropped her out entirely is pretty amusing.

Lively also likes to poke fun at her husband on Instagram, joking about everything from his inability to bake cookies properly to his (understandable) attraction to Helen Mirren. Ah, love.

