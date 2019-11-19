Parasite director Bong Joon Ho , auteur of the year, doesn’t want to direct a Marvel movie. But he doesn’t quite go full Martin Scorsese, who recently wrote an edifying op-ed for the New York Times clarifying his statement that Marvel movies are “not cinema.” Bong has a better, fashion-related reason.

“I have a personal problem,” the director told Variety . “I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

Let the superheroes breathe. Surely all that spandex makes them chafe.

When asked about the quality of Marvel films and whether or not he agrees with legendary directors like Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola about their lack of it, Bong was extremely diplomatic. “I have so much respect for Scorsese and Coppola, and I grew up studying their films,” he said. “So I fully understand the context of their comments and I respect their opinion. But on the other hand, if I look at the films individually, I enjoyed Guardians of the Galaxy , James Mangold’s Logan and Winter Soldier by the Russo Brothers. There are great cinematic moments in those films.”

Neon CEO Tom Quinn pointed out that Bong did have a bit of a Marvel moment with his dystopian epic Snowpiercer –it did star Chris Evans , aka Captain America . “Chris Evans slips on a fish,” the director replied. “I don’t think that is Marvel’s sensibility.”