Back when she was just six-years-old Brooklynn Prince was already precocious. That was when she broke out as the star of Sean Baker' The Florida Project . Two years later Prince has hit a new level of wunderkind: she is directing her first short film.

Prince announced the project, Colours , on her Instagram page. She shared a photo from the set along with the caption, "My dream of directing started on The Florida Project . 🌛 I loved watching [director] Sean [Baker] work and was inspired by his patience, vision, and creativity. Since then my dream was to become one of the youngest directors of all time. 🙏Today my journey as a director begins. Thank you to my friend and mentor, Sean Baker for believing in me, and to the amazing crew and cast. I hope to make you all very proud. I can't wait for the world to see Colours . 🌈🌈🌈"

Loading View on Instagram

Baker also confirmed that the project was happening, and he is apparently lending a hand. "Location scouting for @thebrooklynnk’s directorial debut," he tweeted along with a photo of the group today. "A short called Colours . She writes, stars and directs and oh... she’s 8 years old."

Even though she's not even into double digits yet, Prince has long dreamed of becoming a director, as she mentioned on Insagram. Last December when she was asked what kind of career she would want if she never became an actor, she told The Guardian , "Maybe directing? Because I’ve got this app on my iPad called iMovie and I did one practice movie and now we’re making a romance movie in New York about my mommy and daddy. That’s their anniversary present."

So Colours isn't exactly her first attempt at directing, but, judging by the early photos, it will be her most professional one. Just look at the picture of her alongside her camera, which is almost as big as she is.

Even though she was robbed of an Oscar nomination for The Florida Project , she could eventually land a nod for the short category. How would she handle that? "I’ve been watching the Oscars since I was like two years old and I’ve always wondered what does it feel like to even be nominated?," she told The Guardian , adding how she'd react: "I would cry. I would literally like happy-cry."