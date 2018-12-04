Busy Philipps has been a Hollywood mainstay since her breakout role as Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks back in 1999, but 2018 may just be her biggest year yet. Beyond acting roles in the film I Feel Pretty , and several television appearances, in the past twelve months alone, the actress released her first book, "This Will Only Hurt A Little," and debuted her own late night talk show, Busy Tonight , which has already boasted guests like Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling, and Tina Fey. This is all while keeping up with her ever-popular Instagram stories, a medium that Philipps has turned into an art form. "I’m really excited about the shows that we’ve been doing and the things that we’ve been talking about and putting into the world," Philipps said of working on her own show. "I really love this show and I love all the people that work on the show. We’re having a really great time. And the response from people and fans is so strong, that I feel like we’re on the right path." Here, Philipps talks about her dream guests, and breaks down what she's currently watching, reading, and listening to.

What have been some of the highlights of your show so far?

I loved Kristen Bell. That whole episode was really awesome and I adore her. I love Julia Roberts, so that was really exciting. We did this piece where I took some of my staff bra shopping, and I thought that was really cool and something I’ve never seen on television in that way. Every episode has an highlight, and has something that I take away from it and think is what the show is, or should be.

Who is the ultimate guest for you?

Well, obviously Oprah. I would really like Sufjan Stevens to come on the show. I would love to talk to Serena Williams. I just adore her and think she’s so awesome. Maybe a chef might be cool? Bobby Flay?

Is there anyone you’d be too scared to interview?

I feel like once I can handle Julia Roberts , I can handle anything. You know what I mean? She’s literally the biggest movie star, to me, of all time. So, I feel pretty good.

What is the first thing you read in the morning?

Probably Instagram. I just scroll through, and then I check Twitter, which is a little intense, always.

Is there anyone you really like to follow on Instagram?

It’s interesting. I use my Instagram for actual friends and family for the most part. In terms of celebrities that I don’t know, I love The Rock. I’m fascinated by The Rock’s Instagram, mostly for his workouts and cheat meals.

Have any celebrities that you are not friends with reached out to you based on your Instagram?

That was a little bit how the Julia Roberts thing happened. I found out that she was a fan of my Instagram, and that was very exciting and quite unexpected. Miley Cyrus, as well, was another one that was unexpected. Oh, Millie Bobby Brown told me she loved my Instagram, which I thought was so funny. It was cute. I was like, “You’re just a little buddy.” She could be friends with my daughter. Or probably babysit.

Are you reading any books right now?

I am very excited on my vacation to read Abby Jacobson’s book. I just read Phoebe Robinson’s book and I had read Ellie Kemper’s book; the four of us did a panel for Entertainment Weekly about our respective books which all came out in October. That was exciting to hang out with them and hear all about their processes for writing their own books.

Now that you are an author, does that change how you consume books?

It depends. Certainly in reading other people’s memoirs or personal essays, I feel a deeper kinship with them, and I know how hard it was for me to go through that process. And I’ve talked to many people who have written their own books and I know it is a universal feeling when you decide to reveal very personal things about yourself. I certainly feel empathy for people when I’m reading their personal books, but I also want to support them and read them, because I know how hard it was for me to write my book and I really appreciate the text messages and DMs and e-mails of people saying they read my book and what they felt about it.

What TV shows are you watching right now?

You know I love The Good Place , my fave. Truly my favorite show of all time. It’s so complicated because I never know what’s on, or what’s new. Oh, I’ve been watching Camping . I did an episode, but before that we’ve been watching the series. It’s such a wild show. Truly wild. Everybody is kind of amazing on the show, and also super weird. Oh, and Homecoming . I loved it so much. Did you watch it? Do it. It’s so good. Shea Whigham, who plays my husband on Vice Principals , is so extraordinary on the show. Everyone is so good on it.

Do you watch reality TV?

I don’t do so much reality television, no. I did Bachelor in Paradise this year, so I’ll do some of that. But I grow tired of it very easily. That’s something that you can just check in on, and you don’t really have to follow. In terms of Real Housewives franchises and stuff like that, I don’t really watch.

What podcasts are you listening to?

I love Ira Madison’s podcast, Keep It. I really, really love that.

What is the last movie you saw in theaters?

A Star Is Born .

Did you like it?

I did, and then, I don’t know… I had some people tear apart the plot for me, and then I was upset about it.

Did you cry?

Of course. I’m not dead.

Is there anything else you really want to see?

I want to see Wildlife . I’ve always loved Paul Dano, so I’m curious to see what he has to say. What other movies are coming out? I literally have no idea. Going to the movies is so hard for me. Is that relatable?

What music are you listening to right now?

Truly, “Thank u, Next.” I’m obsessed. Let me go into my music and tell you. Dan Mangan has a new album that I like. I love King Princess. Oh, boygenius . I know Phoebe Bridgers a little bit, personally. That was my favorite album last year, her solo one. But yeah, I love boygenius. You know who I love? Twin Shadow. And I like Robyn’s new song. And this girl, Tomberlin. Tomberlin’s really good. And Middle Kids. You know I love Middle Kids.

What is the last concert you went to?

I’ve been so busy on my show, that it’s been a bummer. I was supposed to go see Beach House.

Did you see the recent Beach House drama ?

No, what happened?

The Chainsmokers have a new song called "Beach House" about them listening to Beach House, and Beach House responded with a “no comment.”

Well, yeah. I’m Team Beach House all the way on that one. That’s insane.

And last question: What’s the last thing you do before going to bed at night?

The very last thing? Probably say “I love you” to my husband.

