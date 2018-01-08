BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Caitriona Balfe attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

Turns out, Caitriona Balfe is engaged. The Outlander actress confirmed her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, showing off her engagement ring on the red carpet .

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told People .

Balfe wore her stunning three-stone diamond ring to accent her black gown, sparking questions of her engagement on the red carpet. Earlier this week rumors circulated that Balfe was betrothed, following an Instagram post from an Australian journalist with Balfe captioned, "meet the gorgeous & newly engaged actress," but the post was deleted shortly after.

Balfe, 38, has been dating fiancé Tony McGill for nearly two years now, and though the two try to keep their relationship private, they were photographed at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in February. He also joined her at Jodie Foster’s Hollywood Star ceremony in 2016. The two were first spotted together back in 2015, when Balfe was seen sitting in McGill's lap in an Instagram video.

But her engagement isn't the only exciting news for Balfe—the actress was also celebrating her Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama, for her performance in the Starz series Outlander. However, the final award to Elisabeth Moss and her performance in *The Handmaid's Tale .*

Balfe was one of many actors and actresses to don black apparel in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which helps fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in the workplace.

