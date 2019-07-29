"And now, like a supermodel's vagina, let's all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio ," is how Tina Fey introduced the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star at the 2014 Golden Globes, and Leo's dating preferences haven't changed -- or aged -- much since (to his credit, DiCaprio was a good sport about the barb). The actor is currently dating model Camila Morrone, who, at twenty-two, is exactly half his age (forty-four). And after that graph proving that the star has never publicly dated a woman over 25 went viral, some think the relationship has an expiration date. But keep those comments to yourself, please; Morrone has had enough of the morons. Anyone attacking the women involved seems to be missing the point.

"Good morning people and happy Friday," she said in an Instagram Live video. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean. And like full of anger for people they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good." Some of the mean comments on her recent posts, Elle reported , included things like, "You only have a couple more years before he dumps you girl! Collect your bag" and "Leo only cares about your body."

The Argentina-born Morrone, whose mother had a long relationship with actor Al Pacino, has a point: we the public have nothing at stake in the Leo Relationship Game, and should probably refrain from scolding total strangers. Besides, if you absolutely must judge a relationship based on the man's perceived ageism, don't then bother the woman about it.

To cap off her statement, Morrone posted two pictures of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, a pair of actors who, despite their 25-year age gap, were legendary soulmates. She captioned it "A love like this."

Morrone is an actress in her own right, having recently starred in the indie comedy Never Goin Back in a promising turn.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Are Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Staying Up Late, Making Pottery Together?