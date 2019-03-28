Cara Delevingne has just been immortalized in an unlikely way. The model and actress is the inspiration for a new Medusa-like sculpture by Lithuanian artist ASPENCROW. Today, it was officially unveiled at the JD Malat Gallery in the U.K. and, warning, once you glimpse it, you can't unsee it.

The sculpture is eerily lifelike, from Delevingne's smirk to her signature full eyebrows, which were created using bear wool. From the top of her head, painted snake-like limbs jut out. The piece, titled "Olympe," is made from fiberglass, silicon and resin. As jarring as it is to look at, though, the message behind it is sound.

The statue is named after Olympe de Gouges, the French feminist, activist and playwright, who was executed by the guillotine in 1973 after calling out the government. According to the artist, it is a "symbol of feminism." "Many females [were] affected in [a] fight for their rights," ASPENCROW wrote on Instagram. "But they were able to change vector in the gender equality in Europe. ✊"

Pinterest Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Pinterest Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Delevingne has yet to acknowledge the sculpture on social media, but she's spent her career as an actress using her platform to bring about more equality. As she shared back in 2015, one of the ways she's been doing so is by correcting how women are written into scripts. "I speak up and say 'Girls don't do that,' or 'That's not something a girl would say in that situation,'" Delevingne told Time Out London four years ago. "Instead, it’s about how men perceive women and it’s not accurate, and it annoys me! I don’t think people speak up enough. It’s important that when girls watch movies they’ve got strong female role models... Even if I'm wrong, even if I get shut down, I know that I've done my part to get a woman's voice out there."

The following year, Delevingne spoke out about the greater need for more solidarity among women. “As women, we have to build each other up, not bring each other down,” Delevingne told Glamour in 2016. “Ever since I started my career modeling, a lot has changed, but there’s so much that we have to do... we all need to be leaders for the future of young girls, it’s so important. They are the future!"