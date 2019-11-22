'Tis the season for all of your favorites to release renditions of classic holiday songs—except for Cardi B .

Yesterday, the rapper debuted a holiday-themed Pepsi commercial "A Cardi Carol," in which she transforms from a child on Santa's naughty list to a jolly gift giver herself. Every can of soda she touches turns into the greatest gift anyone could ask for: stacks of cash.

But even though filming the commercial got Cardi into the holiday spirit, she turned down the chance to record a Christmas-themed song of her own. "I feel like those aren't things you should touch," Cardi B told Billboard .

"You should leave it to Mariah Carey and leave it there. You don't want to mess it up. You don't want to put a Christmas song out and it don't do good and it ruins your spirit. Listen, I am not playing with Christmas," she went on.

Cardi B knows better than to touch Mariah Carey's Christmas track, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is the 12th best-selling single of all time, earning the artist over $60 million in royalties since its release in 1993. Even though she has refused to accept the title in the past, that song makes Carey the undeniable Queen of Christmas to her fans.

There have, of course, been covers—by Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber, who also performed a duet of the song with Carey—but no one has managed to make the track as festive as the Christmas queen herself. Still, just because Cardi B won't be putting out any carols, that doesn't mean that she and Carey couldn't collaborate in another genre. The possibilities are almost endless...

Related: Cardi B's Unusual Paris Fashion Week Look Was a Meme Machine