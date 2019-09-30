Cardi B is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, even when she’s not. The rapper put that theory to the test on Saturday in Paris, where she’s been making the rounds for the city’s Fashion Week . By now, you’ve probably seen the video she posted on Instagram, in which she’s posing in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a Richard Quinn AW19 ensemble that covers every inch of her being.

And when we say every inch, we mean it. Not even Cardi’s face is visible in the head-to-toe floral outfit, which is made up of an overcoat, high boots, gloves, and knee-length skirt, and of course, a face mask. But just because Cardi was completely draped, don’t think for one second that she was incognito.

As you can see in the video below, Cardi very much wanted the world to know who it was behind the mask. “I heard you b*tches were missing me at Fashion Week New York,” she says in the clip “I’m here to serve it to you motherf*ckers, and serve it to you cold.” When a paparazzo tries to get her attention, she replies, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, 'cause a b*tch can’t see."

As far as we can tell, Cardi made it through her masked sojourn relatviely unscathed, unless of course, you count all the memes that emerged on social media skewering her unique fit. But knowing Cardi, that’s exactly what she wanted. Check out some of the best Cardi B x Richard Quinn-inspired mems below.

