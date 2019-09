Volume appeared to be the key word for Richard Quinn 's Spring/Summer 2020 collection that showed on the runway during London Fashion Week. Richard Quinn crafted a dreamy experience that involved a performance from the Philharmonia orchestra, and models walking on a pink carpet in oversized layered embellishments, large floral prints, and plenty of feathers. What else would you expect from a designer who has had Queen Elizabeth II sit in the front row during one of his London Fashion Week runway extravaganzas? She may not have deigned to appear front row this season, but his collections still remain Queen-approved, and this season's show was still one for the books. Get a peek at some backstage moments before the runway fantasy began, here.