10 Paris Fashion Week-Inspired Looks to Buy Now

Paris Fashion Week never fails to inspire. The shows—whether set in the Tuileries Garden or along the Seine—and the incomparably chic street style keep us on the edge of our seats throughout the entire 10-day stretch. And every year, emerging designers bravely put themselves out there amidst the long legacies of French fashion houses . Sébastien Meyer and Arnaut Valiant, the design duo behind the asymmetrical mini seen below, took to Instagram to promote the relaunch of their line, Coperni . Ludovic de Saint Sernin proved unafraid to break sartorial boundaries by redefining what it means to design menswear. And, to mend the broken hearts of Philophiles everywhere, there was Phoebe Philo protégé Rok Hwang with his minimalist take on the classics. Mega designer Marine Serre —all of 26—has become renowned for her elaborate interpretation of sportswear. While her fringed wrapped dress is a more dressed up take on her aesthetic, it still exudes her signature unique fun. Below, shop 10 chic picks from the next wave of French fashion stars.