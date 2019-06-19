Street Style

The Street Style Stars of Paris Fashion Week Men's Are All In On Hawaiian Shirts

The men's shows have officially traveled on from Florence to Paris, as have their usual flock of street style stars—this time, with a bit more competition than usual, after attendees of Pitti Uomo pulled out some wild cards. And while no one yet has hit Tbilisi levels of outrageous, the street style on day one of Paris Fashion Week Men's did not disappoint, with Hawaiian shirts becoming the first surprising trend to emerge. The peacocks in attendance at shows like Heron Preston and Off-White have already showcased their expertise in the accessories department, which has so far included fans, face masks, septum rings, and berets. Of course, as was the case in Florence, plenty of people are still playing it safe. (Though in Paris, that means wearing t-shirts—not the unofficial uniform of Pitti Uomo, a three-piece suit.) See the best looks so far, here.
Street style during Day 1 of Paris Fashion Week Men&#x27;s on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
