If one thing can be counted on season after season, it's that Karl Lagerfeld does not do small-scale shows. Over his staggering 35 years at the house of Chanel, Lagerfeld has put together dozens of truly unforgettable settings for the house's collections. Traditionally held at Paris's Grand Palais, Lagerfeld is known to completely transform the space to match his unique vision, whether into an airport hangar or a chic brasserie. Among his most lavish executions: a fully functioning grocery store, complete with shopping carts and fresh produce; an underwater-themed oasis featuring Florence Welch performing in a larger-than-life clamshell, à la " The Birth of Venus ;" and a spooky, woodland forest. Fall 2017 saw him give the most literal sense of his out-of-this-world approach with a full-scale, Chanel logo-embossed rocket ship that took off post-finale. It's only in the literal sense, too, that he's gotten back to earth since then; having crossed the Seine off his list, he installed a full-on beach, complete with a lifeguard and waves washing ashore, for his most recent showing, Spring 2019. Join him sur la plage and beyond with a look at some of his most memorable runway shows, here.