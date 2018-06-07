Though Cardi B has been wearing her hair natural recently, she stepped out on Wednesday night with a style that is as colorful as her personality. The 25-year-old debuted rainbow unicorn tresses, complete with blue hair down to her hip and multicolored bangs. The rest of the hair was pulled up into a half-up half-down top knot. For a finishing touch, the Invasion of Privacy rapper matched her rainbow mane to her high heels.

To complete the look, Cardi wore a tight white sleeveless dress with plunging neckline, showing off her growing pregnancy, and of course lots of jewelry — she paired a Lola Bunny diamond necklace with a chain choker, matching bracelet, and diamond watch. Of course, she also painted her signature long acrylic nails in a bright bubble gum pink color that My Little Pony would approve of. For her makeup, the rapper kept it natural with a thick winged liner and tons of lashes, glowy skin, and a creamy matte lipstick. Makeup artist Erika La Pearl , who is Cardi B's go-to in Atlanta, posted a close-up of Cardi's look, calling out Pat McGrath lipstick and "glow" products as well as hairstylist Cliff Vmir for the full lace wig.

Perhaps Cardi's new ROYGBIV look was a nod to the fact that June is designated Pride Month . If you're hoping to re-create the look, you'll probably want to see a professional to make sure your prismatic look comes without stripping or harsh transitioning. Or you can follow in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Blac Chyna, and Mel B, who have all debuted temporary rainbow hair colors in the past year.

See Cardi's complete look, below.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Clapping Back at Azealia Banks