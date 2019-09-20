Caroline Calloway is going to Hollywood. According to Publisher’s Weekly , the article detailing the toxic relationship between the now-infamous Instagram influencer and her friend/ghostwriter, Natalie Beach, has been the subject of intense fascination for many in the Hollywood community. Per the report, producers are “clamoring” to option it, so much so that Beach signed with mega-agency CAA to help her navigate the high stakes world of movie industry dealmaking.

And she’s not the only one. Calloway took to Instagram recently, where she “formally announced” that she’ll be repped by UTA (fittingly, CAA's biggest rival) moving forward. Calloway and Beach were the talk of the internet for about a week (which is like, 10 years in internet time), after Beach’s article, which was published by The Cut , explored the nature of their bizarre relationship, which began when Beach was an undergrad at NYU.

As anyone who’s read the story can attest, it’s ripe for adaptation, as it explores themes of mental illness, female friendship and class, and could play well with our social-media obsessed generation. Think of it as a potential spiritual sequel to Ingrid Goes West.

The move by Beach to capitalize on the success of her article comes after she told the [ New York Times] (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/12/style/caroline-calloway-interview-natalie-beach.html) that while she had been approached by agents, she was "trying to take it really slow." On the other hand, Calloway’s sudden shift to Hollywood should come as no real surprise, as it[s been proven time and time again that she's not one to hide her ambition .

