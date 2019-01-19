Sarah Jessica Parker , you better not be playing with us. We have had our hearts broken too hard, and too often, to fall again. Much like Carrie Bradshaw, actually. SJP just teased the return of her iconic Sex And The City character on Instagram, but no, it's not for a third movie . It's for charity! "My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ," she wrote, captioning a video reminiscent of the SATC opening credits: Carrie walking down a Manhattan avenue in a tulle skirt, looking up and around, while the jazzy theme music plays. This time, though, she's not in a ballerina outfit. More like an eighties Madonna-esque combination of turquoise, gold lamé and, your eyes do not deceive you, white lace peep-toe booties . Glad to see Carrie hasn't lost her affection for girlie WTF fashion.

There's no explicit charity mention in the video or the caption, but at the end of the clip, the hashtag #PourItForward appears onscreen. Google the phrase and you'll get a handful of wine and beer-related fundraising events. But the only one associated with celebrities of Parker's caliber is Stella Artois' Water.org partnership , co-founded by Matt Damon. So, is Carrie going on a date with...Matt Damon? So they can...drink Stella and raise money? Consider us interested, you've got our attention once again.

The purchase of a limited-edition Stella Artois "chalice" will fund five years of clean drinking water in an underdeveloped part of the world, which of course, sounds like something we can get down with. But our inner critic still bristles at this partnership for, well, canonical reasons. Sure, Carrie could kick back with a beer on a hot summer day, but it's hardly her drink of choice! Where are our Cosmopolitans for charity? or our nameplate necklaces for the needy? Or cigarettes for the....actually, you know what? Charity cigarettes are a bad idea, no matter how appropriate they would be for the character. We just couldn't help but wonder!

