Sex and the City: The Movie was all fun, games and fan service as we saw the iconic foursome grow and learn after the HBO series had ended. As for the 2010 sequel, real fans try not to even speak of it if they can help it. News around the maybe-it-will-maybe-it-won't actually happen third installment just wouldn't die. But finally, the (likely) last detail in the case of why Kim Cattrall refused to be a part of Sex and the City 3 has been revealed.

Not only did Sex and the City 3 include a script that planned to snuff out Mr. Big and follow Carrie Bradshaw through her grieving process, but it turns out that it would have been a bad look for the fabulous foursome's sexed-up PR maven, Samantha Jones. While it was recently revealed that Cattrall , the actress who played Samantha and has been involved in a recently revived years-long feud with series star Sarah Jessica Parker , was not a fan of Mr. Big's death being the central plot point of the script (this franchise is supposed to be a never ending tale about female friendship, and not just about Carrie's narcissistic tendencies, after all), she reportedly found Samantha's storyline to be disrespectful to the character.

Apparently Samantha's entire planned arc revolved around Miranda's 14-year-old son, Brady Hobbes, and his pubescent discovery of masturbation and sexting. To be more precise: the child sends his nudes to Samantha. It really begs the question, who would actually green light this portion of a script? After the number of gross injustices the writers have imposed upon the beloved Samantha Jones over the course of six seasons and two whole movies, this plot was understandably the tipping point for Cattrall. She piloted the character through breast cancer, dismantling all sorts of patriarchal and heteronormative nonsense, and several professional and personal highs and lows, and it was all supposed to end with Jones as the recipient of some sticky teenager's lewd perversions?

While E! News reports that Cattrall "never wanted to really do the movie to begin with" due to a salary disparity for her appearance and work in the third film, it was the "bad script" that was the final straw.

Two years ago, Cattrall told The Daily Record that she felt that the sort of nonsensical edge to Sex and the City that worked for audiences in the late 90s and early aughts would just be in poor taste now considering the current socio-political climate. "I think the climate changed," she said. "To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table? It doesn't mean we don't need that but I think the pendulum swung in a different direction."

