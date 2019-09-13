Before Annie Wilkes was a crazed superfan with a bob, she was a, well, crazed superfan with a bob. In the first trailer for season two of Castle Rock , we get a glimpse at the origin story of the character made famous by Kathy Bates in the 1990 psychological thriller Misery (a performance that earned her a Best Actress Oscar).

Here, the younger version of Wilkes is played by Lizzy Caplan , who channels the psychotic nurse with the help of that aforementioned bob, and the same murderous tendencies that helped make Wilkes one of the most iconic on-screen villains of a generation.

Much like the first season of Hulu’s anthology series, the follow-up will once again include characters, settings, and other elements pulled from the vast world of Stephen King novels. But as the brand new trailer indicates, Wilkes is the primary focus after a car accident strands her in Castle Rock with her daughter ( Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher ) and her mental state begins to deteriorate.

Joining Kaplan for season two is another King veteran in Tim Robbins, whose first foray into the author’s sprawling universe saw him play the stoic hero in the 1994 prison drama The Shawshank Redemption . Here, he plays Reginald “Pop” Merrill, who fans of King’s novella The Sun Dog will recognize as the crime family patriarch who wants to set the world on fire before cancer claims his life.

While the Robbins plot seems compelling enough, we’re definitely here for Caplan as a young Wilkes, which is definitely giving us major Vera Farmiga as Norman Bates’ mother in Bates Motel vibes. And yes, that’s a good thing.

Garrett Hedlund, Yusra Warsama, and Barkhad Abdi also star. Season two of Castle Rock premieres October 23 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.

